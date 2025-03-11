Senate Offers Fateha For Death Of Senator Mushtaq's Brother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday offered Fateha for the sad demise of the brother of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad.
Senator Shahadat Awan led Fateha at the request of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate offers Fateha for death of Senator Mushtaq's brother6 minutes ago
-
BVH facing acute shortage of medicines6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases details of development projects in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
NUML students depart for Turkiye under student exchange program16 minutes ago
-
347th Senate session started16 minutes ago
-
800 kg adulterated turmeric seized, accused arrested26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw in injured condition36 minutes ago
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 national, international players, promotes 25 to next grade1 hour ago
-
Couple, 2-year-old daughter die in Tirah valley roof collapse1 hour ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish2 hours ago
-
Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam2 hours ago
-
Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package2 hours ago