Senate Offers Fateha For Death Of Senator Mushtaq's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Senate offers Fateha for death of Senator Mushtaq's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday offered Fateha for the sad demise of the brother of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad.

Senator Shahadat Awan led Fateha at the request of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

