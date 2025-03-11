(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday offered Fateha for the sad demise of the brother of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad.

Senator Shahadat Awan led Fateha at the request of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.