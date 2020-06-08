Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of former provincial minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former provincial minister Balochistan Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir.

Naseebullah Bazai requested the chair to offer the Fateha which was led by Sirajul Haq on the request of Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.