Senate Offers Fateha For Departed Soul Of Former Provincial Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

The Senate Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former provincial minister Balochistan Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former provincial minister Balochistan Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir.

Naseebullah Bazai requested the chair to offer the Fateha which was led by Sirajul Haq on the request of Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

