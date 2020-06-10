Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of PMAP leader

Senate Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) leader Haji Abdul Qayyum Achakzai, victims of COVID-19 and innocent Kashmiris killed by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Senate Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) leader Haji Abdul Qayyum Achakzai, victims of COVID-19 and innocent Kashmiris killed by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Fateha was led by Sirajul Haq on the request of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.