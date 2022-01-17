UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For Departed Soul Of Sanjrani's Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the departed soul of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the departed soul of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani.

As the session started in chair of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the House members condoled with him and requested Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to led the prayer.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Opposition Leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani and other members also condoled with the Chairman Senate on the sad demise of his brother.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Babar Awan Prayer Opposition Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

