ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother, Begum Zareen Ara Bukhari, who left for her heavenly adobe on Wednesday after protracted illness.

The senate also offered prayer for Dr Farooq Sattar's mother, who passed away at the age of 85 in Karachi on Thursday.

At the very outset of proceedings, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani asked JUI-F Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad to lead the prayers for the departed souls.