UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For Departed Soul Of Zardari's Mother

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of Zardari's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former president Asif Ali Zardari's mother, Begum Zareen Ara Bukhari, who left for her heavenly adobe on Wednesday after protracted illness.

The senate also offered prayer for Dr Farooq Sattar's mother, who passed away at the age of 85 in Karachi on Thursday.

At the very outset of proceedings, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani asked JUI-F Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad to lead the prayers for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Karachi Asif Ali Zardari Senate Farooq Sattar Lead Prayer Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

34 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

56 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

1 hour ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.