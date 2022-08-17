UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For Departed Souls Of Pak Army Soldiers, Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Senate offers fateha for departed souls of Pak Army soldiers, flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Wednesday offered fateha for the Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in the convoy attack in North Waziristan and those who lost their lives due to floods in the country.

On the instructions of Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Attaur Rehman recited fateha for the deceased including those who died in a traffic accident in Rahim Yar Khan.

He also prayed for the country's security, prosperity and independence.

