ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate offers Fateha for martyred soldiers, lady health workersSenate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Jawans of security forces in North Waziristan and two lady health workers martyred in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the other day.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed offered Fateha.