Senate offers Fateha for Dr Abdul Qadeer, martyrs of law enforcing agencies, paramedical staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, police, levies and armed forces' martyred in various incidents, paramedical staff and doctors who lost their lives in COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed offered the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.