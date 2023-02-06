- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Senate Offers Fateha For Earthquake Victims Of Türkiye, Syria
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the people who died in the severe quake in Türkiye and Syria.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed led the prayer.
Recent Stories
Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman University's sustainability batch graduation
UAE leaders condole Syrian, Turkish Presidents over earthquake victims
UAE President makes phone calls to Syrian, Turkish Presidents, expresses condole ..
RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General
Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM phones Turkish president to convey condolences over casualties in quake34 seconds ago
-
TMA, distt admin launch anti-encroachment operation36 seconds ago
-
Thailand's consumer inflation growth slows in January38 seconds ago
-
Court announces death sentence to two accused in Osama Satti case42 seconds ago
-
Cycle rally held to mark Kashmir Day44 seconds ago
-
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro takes oath as Senator11 minutes ago
-
SABS Art University organizes 17th Degree Show11 minutes ago
-
'No Smoking' signboards installed in capital markets11 minutes ago
-
Candlelit vigil for Peshawar blast martyrs11 minutes ago
-
Life expectancy for young 14 years shorter in violent countries: Study11 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day21 minutes ago
-
BTTN organizes online Webinar on Kashmir Day21 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.