Senate Offers Fateha For Faisal's Mother, Former Senators, Martyred FC Personnel

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:57 AM

The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for mother of Senator Faisal Javed, former Senators, martyred FC personnel and all those Pakistanis who died due to the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for mother of Senator Faisal Javed, former Senators, martyred FC personnel and all those Pakistanis who died due to the novel coronavirus.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz requested Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to offer Fateha for late mother of Senator Faisal Javed.

The chairman asked Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to lead Fateha for mothers of Faisal Javed and Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, former Senators Saranjam Khan and Dr Syed Murad Ali Shah, FC personnel martyred in a blast near Pak-Iran border, and all those Pakistanis who died of the virus.

The House also prayed for early recovery of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, parliamentarians and Governor Sindh, who contracted the virus and undergoing the treatment.

