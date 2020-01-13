Senate offers Fateha for Fakhruddin G Ibrahim, victims of Quetta blast

The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for Justice (R) Fakhruddin G Ibrahim and for those who lost their lives in Quetta bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for Justice (R) Fakhruddin G Ibrahim and for those who lost their lives in Quetta bomb blast.

On the request of Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Senator Maulan Atta-ur-Rehman led the Fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.