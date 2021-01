Senate offers Fateha for former MNA Hafiz Salman

The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for departed soul of former Member National Assembly and Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for departed soul of former Member National Assembly and Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt.

Mushtaq Ahmed led the Fateha on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.