Senate Offers Fateha For Former President Mamnoon Hussain, Ex MNA Mir Ahmad Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Senate offers Fateha for former President Mamnoon Hussain, ex MNA Mir Ahmad Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former President Mamnoon Hussain and former Member of National Assembly Mir Ahmad Khan Bugti.

Chairman Senate requested Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad to lead Fateha for late President Mamnoon Hussain and former MNA Mir Ahmad Bugti.

The Upper House prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

