Senate Offers `Fateha' For Former Senator Allama Abbas Komaili, Hasil Bazinjo's Mother, Army Personnel
Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:49 PM
The Senate on Tuesday offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of former senator Allama Abbas Komaili, mother of Hasil Bazinjo and four martyred army personnel in North Waziristan
Sirajul Haq led the `Fateha' prayer on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.