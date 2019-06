The Senate on Tuesday offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of former senator Allama Abbas Komaili, mother of Hasil Bazinjo and four martyred army personnel in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Senate on Tuesday offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of former senator Allama Abbas Komaili, mother of Hasil Bazinjo and four martyred army personnel in North Waziristan

Sirajul Haq led the `Fateha' prayer on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.