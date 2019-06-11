UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Offers `Fateha' For Former Senator Allama Abbas Komaili, Hasil Bazinjo's Mother, Army Personnel

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:49 PM

Senate offers `Fateha' for former senator Allama Abbas Komaili, Hasil Bazinjo's mother, army personnel

The Senate on Tuesday offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of former senator Allama Abbas Komaili, mother of Hasil Bazinjo and four martyred army personnel in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Senate on Tuesday offered "Fateha" for the departed souls of former senator Allama Abbas Komaili, mother of Hasil Bazinjo and four martyred army personnel in North Waziristan.

Sirajul Haq led the `Fateha' prayer on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Related Topics

Senate North Waziristan Army Prayer

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

18 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

18 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

23 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

23 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.