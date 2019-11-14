Senate offers Fateha for former Senator Dilawar Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha and passed condolence resolution to express sorrow over the sad demise of former Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas.

The Fateha was led by Mushtaq Ahmed on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Later, leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz moved the condolence resolution in the House.

"This House expressed its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former senator and veteran politician Syed Dilawar Abbas. He remained member of the Senate from 2003 to 2009," said the resolution.

The resolution said, "The deceased was a seasonal politician, who was elected as Senator from the Province of Punjab.

During his tenure as a Senator, he served as the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources and made invaluable contribution.

The services rendered by late Syed Dilawar Abbas would be long remembered and his loss will be deeply mourned. We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends." The House also expressed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and rest in eternal peace. (Ameen).