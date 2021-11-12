Senate Offers Fateha For Former Senator Iftikhar Ali Bukhari
Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 11:03 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of the former senator and state minister Syed Iftikhar Ali Bukhari who passed away yesterday.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmed led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.