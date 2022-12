(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Najma Hameed, personnel of police and security forces martyred in Lucky Marwat, Waziristan and victims of Chaman incident.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.