Senate offers Fateha for IIOJK martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the the people of Kashmir, who had been martyred by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking in the House, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said today the whole nation and Kashmiris across the world were observing Youm-e-Istehsal against the illegal revoking of the IIOJK's special status.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi asked Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to lead the Fateha.