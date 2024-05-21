Senate Offers Fateha For Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.
On request of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas led the Fateha.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..16 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development26 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities26 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2436 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered36 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors49 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal49 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..49 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate53 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi53 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized53 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG41 minutes ago