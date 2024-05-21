Open Menu

Senate Offers Fateha For Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Senate offers Fateha for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

On request of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas led the Fateha.

Related Topics

Senate Iran Nasir May Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

16 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

26 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

26 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

26 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

36 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

36 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

36 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

36 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

49 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

49 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan