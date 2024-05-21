Senate offers Fateha for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

On request of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, Senator Allama Nasir Abbas led the Fateha.