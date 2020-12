Senate offers Fateha for Kalsoom Parveen, Mir Zafarullah Jamali

The Senate on Wednesday offered Fateha for departed souls of later Senator Kalsoom Parveen and former prime minister Mir Zafarulllah Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday offered Fateha for departed souls of later Senator Kalsoom Parveen and former prime minister Mir Zafarulllah Jamali.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha on request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.