Senate offers Fateha for Khuzdar martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the school children who lost their lives in the tragic attack in Khuzdar

on Wednesday.

At the start of the session, Deputy Chairman Saidal Khan requested Senator Shahadat Awan to lead the prayer.

Members of the upper house prayed for the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

