Open Menu

Senate Offers Fateha For Late CM Azam Khan And Cops Martyred In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Senate offers Fateha for late CM Azam Khan and cops martyred in Tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Senate Monday offered Fateha for late Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, and the brave policemen who lost their lives in a recent terrorist attack in Tank.

Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani entrusted Senator Mushtaq Ahmed with the responsibility of leading the prayers for the departed souls.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and other Senators prayed to Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed souls, expressing collective grief and solidarity with the families affected by these tragic losses.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Senate Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

1 hour ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

3 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan