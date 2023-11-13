Senate offers Fateha for late CM Azam Khan and cops martyred in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Senate Monday offered Fateha for late Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, and the brave policemen who lost their lives in a recent terrorist attack in Tank.

Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani entrusted Senator Mushtaq Ahmed with the responsibility of leading the prayers for the departed souls.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and other Senators prayed to Almighty Allah for the eternal peace of the departed souls, expressing collective grief and solidarity with the families affected by these tragic losses.