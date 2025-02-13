Senate offers Fateha for late Prince Karim Aga Khan

The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday offered Fateha for the late Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday offered Fateha for the late Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)led Fateha at the request of Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

The House extended sympathies on behalf of the entire nation, saying that the nation mourned the loss of a “true friend” and “great philanthropist.”

The House also lauded the late Aga Khan’s contributions to Pakistan’s social and economic development.

APP/tmg-rzr-tsw