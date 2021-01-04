Senate Offers Fateha For Mach's Victims, Osama Satti
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for souls of victims of Mach (Balochistan) and a student Osama Satti killed in tragic police firing incident in Islamabad.
Maulana Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha on request of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.