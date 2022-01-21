UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For Martyred Of Lahore Blast, Security Personals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 01:15 PM

The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the Shuhada of Lahore blast and martyred security personals including Islamabad Police constable in terrorist attacks

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Faiz Muhammad to lead the Fateha.

Speaking on point of order in the Senate Session, Senator Raza Rabbani proposed that Interior Minister should brief the House about the current terrorist attacks on Security Forces in the country.

Leader of the Opposition Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani also expressed concerns over the recent terrorist attacks.

He said that this was very crucial issue and need to be discussed in the House. .

Responding on point of order, Minister for Railways Azam Swati strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks on security forces in the country.

He said that the House would be briefed about the steps being taken for the law and order in the country.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Sadia Abbasi, Tahir Bizenjo, Senate Kamran Murtaza and Irfan Siddiqui also strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the country and demanded that the House should be briefed about the steps taken in this regard.

