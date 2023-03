(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday offered Fateha for martyred Brig Kamal Mustafa Burki and other personnel of security forces in various terrorist incidents. Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha at the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.