Senate offers Fateha for martyred personnel of law enforcing agencies, Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for 14 martyred armed forces personnel in Gwadar, five in D I Khan, victims of Israeli aggression in Palestine and wife of former senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed.

Moulana Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured Palestinians’ children, women and people.