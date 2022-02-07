Senate offers Fateha for martyred security personnel, condoled with Dr. Sania, Sanjrani

Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the martyred security personnel and for departed souls of mother of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar and grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the martyred security personnel and for departed souls of mother of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar and grandmother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi asked Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to lead the Fateha. The Upper House condoled with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Senate also prayed for the martyred security personnel and paid glowing tribute to their great sacrifices.

After Fateha, speaking on point of Order, Senator Danesh Kumar said that a baseless propaganda was being carried out in Indian media regarding Hinglaj Mata Temple.

He said that there was no such attack on Hindu Temple, in Balochistan province. Condemning Indian fake propaganda, he said that this was his open message to India that minority worship places are fully safe and protected in Pakistan.