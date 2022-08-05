Senate offers Fateha for martyrs of IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Friday offered fateha for the martyrs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that today the whole nation and Kashmiri across the world were observing Youm-e-Istehsal against the illegal revoking of IIOJK special status.

Deputy Chairman Senate asked Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to led the Fateha.