ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate on Wednesday offered 'Fateha' for the departed souls of former senator Mir Hazoor Baksh Khan Domki and mother of senator Mohsin AzizThe Fateha was led by Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.