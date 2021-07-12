Senate offers Fateha for mother of Pir Pagara

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the mother of Chief of Muslim League Functional (MLF), Pir Pagara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the mother of Chief of Muslim League Functional (MLF), Pir Pagara.

Senator Kuada Babar requested Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to offer Fateha for the departed soul of Pir Pagara's mother.

The chairman asked Senator Atta ur Rehman to lead Fateha.