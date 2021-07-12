UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Offers Fateha For Mother Of Pir Pagara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:09 PM

Senate offers Fateha for mother of Pir Pagara

The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the mother of Chief of Muslim League Functional (MLF), Pir Pagara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the mother of Chief of Muslim League Functional (MLF), Pir Pagara.

Senator Kuada Babar requested Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to offer Fateha for the departed soul of Pir Pagara's mother.

The chairman asked Senator Atta ur Rehman to lead Fateha.

Related Topics

Senate Lead Muslim Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Consultation underway with Ulema about adopting SO ..

52 seconds ago

Police to add more sections in FIR in couple tortu ..

53 seconds ago

Russia Sent Proposals to US for Joint Work in Cybe ..

55 seconds ago

US Software Provider Kaseya Says Fully Restored Op ..

56 seconds ago

Prime Minister to address UN High Level Political ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 907 oth ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.