Senate Offers Fateha For Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib Jauhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:13 PM
Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib Jauhari and all those died of Coronavirus
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib Jauhari and all those died of Coronavirus.
Fateha prayer was led by Senator Sirjul Haq, Chief of Jamat-e-Islami, on the request of Chairman Senate,Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.