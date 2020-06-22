Senate offers fateha for Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib Jauhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib Jauhari and all those died of Coronavirus.

Fateha prayer was led by Senator Sirjul Haq, Chief of Jamat-e-Islami, on the request of Chairman Senate,Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.