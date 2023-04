(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Wednesday offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who lost his life in a tragic traffic accident in Islamabad.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah led Fateha on the request of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.