ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for Pakistani nationals who lost their lives after a ship carrying migrants sank off the coast of Greece on June 14.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad led Fateha on the request of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.