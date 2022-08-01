UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For People Killed, Injured In Torrential Rains, Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for the people killed and injured in torrential rains and flash floods related incidents across the country particularly in Balochistan province.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed offered Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The lawmakers asked the whole nation to support the flood affected people who need their help in testing time particularly in Balochistan.

