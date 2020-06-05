UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Offers Fateha For PIA's Air Crash, COVID-19 Victims, Armed Forces Personnel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Senate offers fateha for PIA's air crash, COVID-19 victims, armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate on Friday offered fateha for the departed souls of victims of PIA plane crash, former deputy chairman senate, Syed Fazal Agha, MNA Munir Orakzai, MPA KP Mian Jamshid Kakakheil, Sindh Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MPA Punjab Shaukat Aziz and those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, personnel of armed forces martyred on borders.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered the fateha on the request of Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Shaukat Aziz PIA Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat feels pride to see pictures of crick ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 838 deaths after 89, 249 cases ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 5, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

10 hours ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.