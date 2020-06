The Senate on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of renowned radio and TV host Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of renowned radio and tv host Tariq Aziz.

The Fateha was led by Maulan Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on the request of Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.