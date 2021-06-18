Senate offers Fateha for security personnel martyred in Turbat

The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred at Turbat in a terrorist attack and also for the departed soul of brother of Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred at Turbat in a terrorist attack and also for the departed soul of brother of Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to lead the Fateha. The House also prayed for the early recovery of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar and relatives of parliamentarians.

Later, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Waleed Iqbal presented report of the Committee on the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021 aimed at establishing an effective system of protection, relief and rehabilitation of women, children, elders and any vulnerable person against domestic violence.

He also presented report of the Committee on the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021. This legislative proposal aims to ensure well-being, comfort and dignity of the senior citizens.

Speaking about these legislative pieces, Senator Waleed Iqbal thanked all the committee members for their efforts and support in oversight and reviewing of these two bills. He said both bills were thoroughly reviewed in the Committee and these would provide protection and safety to the poor and deprived people.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani said that we have no objection on these bills but we need time to review the proposed amendments.

Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Azam Nazir Tarar also demanded the same for comprehension of the bills by the lawmakers.

Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that both bills had been already debated in the committee and also adopted the amendments proposed by the lawmakers.

He said that both bills were of public importance and stressed for urgency in passing it. He said that his party believes in content of the bills and their purposes.

Taking part in the debate, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that these Bills were reviewed line by line in the committee following which amendments were made. She demanded unanimous passage of the bills after review by the committee.

Taking part in Debate, Senator Shireen Rehman appreciated Minister's efforts in these two bills; however, she said her two bills had been missing after being passed from the Upper House.

Chairman Senate said the lawmakers should review these bills including the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021 and Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021.Both bills would be part of agenda on Monday (June 21), he added.