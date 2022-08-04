Senate offers Fateha for six martyred officers of Pak Army

The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the six Pakistan Army senior officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan during relief activities for the flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the six Pakistan Army senior officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan during relief activities for the flood affectees.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the nation was deeply grieved by the martyrdom of senior officers of the Pakistan Army.

Giving details of the martyrs, the chairman said all six officers Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz embraced matyrdom in the tragic incident.

On the request of the chairman Senate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed offered Fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.