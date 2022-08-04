UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For Six Martyred Officers Of Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Senate offers Fateha for six martyred officers of Pak Army

The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the six Pakistan Army senior officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan during relief activities for the flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday offered Fateha for the six Pakistan Army senior officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan during relief activities for the flood affectees.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the nation was deeply grieved by the martyrdom of senior officers of the Pakistan Army.

Giving details of the martyrs, the chairman said all six officers Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz embraced matyrdom in the tragic incident.

On the request of the chairman Senate, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed offered Fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Flood Lasbela Family All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

USFCo launches multiple programs in backward areas ..

USFCo launches multiple programs in backward areas, tribal districts: Amin

2 minutes ago
 Indian forces using sexual violence against women, ..

Indian forces using sexual violence against women, punishment as war weapon in I ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister, Chinese company officials discuss procur ..

Minister, Chinese company officials discuss procurement of 8 snorkels, 45 fire f ..

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's Adviser for expediting process to faci ..

Ombudsman's Adviser for expediting process to facilitate pending cases at NADRA

4 minutes ago
 Admin Kemari directs officials to provide better f ..

Admin Kemari directs officials to provide better facilities to mourners

4 minutes ago
 Around 3,564 low cost housing units completed unde ..

Around 3,564 low cost housing units completed under NPHP: Senate told

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.