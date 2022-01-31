UrduPoint.com

Senate Offers Fateha For Sui Terrorist Attack Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:34 PM

The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for three Levies personnel and also tribal elder Sain Bakhsh, who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Sui, Balochistan

The Senate on Monday offered Fateha for three Levies personnel and also tribal elder Sain Bakhsh, who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Sui, Balochistan.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad to lead the Fateha.

Sain Bakhsh was a cousin of Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. The Upper House strongly condemned the terrorist attack and also condoled with Senator Bugti.

>