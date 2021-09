Senate offers Fateha for Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former CM Sardar Attaullah Mengal, C R Shamsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal, senior journalist C R Shamsi, martyred armed forces personnel in various terrorism accidents and COVID-19 victims.

Maulana Attaur Rehman led the Fateha on the request of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.