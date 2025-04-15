Open Menu

Senate Offers Fateha For Terror Victims, Martyred Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha Khwani for several individuals who recently passed away, including victims of terrorism and those martyred in Palestine.

During the session, prayers were offered for the late Senator Taj Haider, former Senator Professor Khurshid Ahmad, the mother of the Chief of Army Staff, and the eight Pakistani citizens martyred in a recent incident in Iran.

Prayers were also held for the victims of the Jaffer Express tragedy and all those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks across the country.

In a special gesture of solidarity, the House also prayed for the Palestinians martyred in the ongoing violence in Gaza.

The Fateha Khwani was led by Maulana Abdul Wasay.

