ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan on Monday offered Fateha for 'Shaheed' police officials and civilians in Peshawar's mosque blast, victims of Lasbela bus accident and those who lost their lives in a boat capsize incident at Tanda dam Kohat.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. The Senate also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the blast and other incidents.