Senate Offers Fateha For Victims Of Rains, Snowfall

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:54 AM

Senate offers fateha for victims of rains, snowfall

The Senate on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed souls of recent rains and snowfall victims of rains and snowfall in various parts of the country including Gilgat-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed souls of recent rains and snowfall victims of rains and snowfall in various parts of the country including Gilgat-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Leader of the opposition Raja Zafarul Haq requested the chair to offered Fateha for the victims.

The Fateha was led by Sirajul Haq on the request of Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla.

