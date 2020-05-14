Senate offers Fateha for victims of recent attacks in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate Thursday offered Fateha for the victims of terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and a suicide attack on a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Senate Thursday offered Fateha for the victims of terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and a suicide attack on a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar province.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) requested the chair to offer Fateha for the departed souls.

The Fateha was led by Sirajul Haq on the request of Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.