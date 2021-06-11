Senate offers Fateha for victims of train, road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of victims of Ghotki train tragedy, Khuzdar Road accident, members of Pakistani family in Canada and police officials in Mardan. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haider led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.