UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Offers Fateha For Victims Of Train, Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

Senate offers Fateha for victims of train, road accident

The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of victims of Ghotki train tragedy, Khuzdar Road accident, members of Pakistani family in Canada and police officials in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of victims of Ghotki train tragedy, Khuzdar Road accident, members of Pakistani family in Canada and police officials in Mardan. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haider led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Police Canada Road Accident Mardan Ghotki Khuzdar Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

19 minutes ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

19 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

19 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

23 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

23 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.