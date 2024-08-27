Senate Opposition Demands Update On Balochistan Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Leader of Opposition in Senate, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday demanded the government of a briefing over the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan in the wake of recent terror incidents
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Leader of Opposition in Senate, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday demanded the government of a briefing over the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan in the wake of recent terror incidents.
The 342nd Senate session commenced with Deputy Chairman, Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair as the House offered fateha for the deceased who lost their lives in Balochistan incidents. Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) led the prayer.
Senator Shibli Faraz said the situation in Balochistan needed to be addressed through effective measures and the government should take the House into confidence on the matter.
He emphasized the need for conducive environment in the province to attract investments, and improve stability.
The Opposition Leader also regretted the delay in production orders of the detained Senator Ejaz Chaudhry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
He demanded the government to probe the incidents and address the issues of Balochistan on priority.
Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said during the previous regime, selective use of production orders’ law was employed.
However, he said, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested in many cases registered under criminal procedure laws and under judicial custody as per the court orders.
He vowed to probe the matter to ascertain the delay, which he said, could possibly be due to the grounds of charges leveled against the detained Senator as per law.
He endorsed that privilege of a Senator should be protected.
Earlier, Senator Karman Murtaza said the recent bloodshed in Balochistan had badly impacted peace and stability of the province.
