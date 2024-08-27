Open Menu

Senate Opposition Demands Update On Balochistan Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Senate Opposition demands update on Balochistan situation

Leader of Opposition in Senate, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday demanded the government of a briefing over the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan in the wake of recent terror incidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Leader of Opposition in Senate, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday demanded the government of a briefing over the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan in the wake of recent terror incidents.

The 342nd Senate session commenced with Deputy Chairman, Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair as the House offered fateha for the deceased who lost their lives in Balochistan incidents. Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) led the prayer.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the situation in Balochistan needed to be addressed through effective measures and the government should take the House into confidence on the matter.

He emphasized the need for conducive environment in the province to attract investments, and improve stability.

The Opposition Leader also regretted the delay in production orders of the detained Senator Ejaz Chaudhry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He demanded the government to probe the incidents and address the issues of Balochistan on priority.

Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said during the previous regime, selective use of production orders’ law was employed.

However, he said, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested in many cases registered under criminal procedure laws and under judicial custody as per the court orders.

He vowed to probe the matter to ascertain the delay, which he said, could possibly be due to the grounds of charges leveled against the detained Senator as per law.

He endorsed that privilege of a Senator should be protected.

Earlier, Senator Karman Murtaza said the recent bloodshed in Balochistan had badly impacted peace and stability of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Balochistan Law And Order Criminals Prayer Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan