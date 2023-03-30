Senate opposition leader accuses government of passing Supreme Court bill for personal gain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem, strongly criticized the government, accusing it of passing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 for personal interests.

Opposing the Bill, during Senate session, he alleged that the government had launched a vilification campaign against institutions.

Senator Manzoor Kakar has emphasized the importance of seeking the opinion of key stakeholders to further improve the existing system.

Former Senate Chairman, Mian Raza Rabbani, expressed concern over the redundancy of Parliament.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar stated that parliamentarians had a duty to carefully examine bills, provide their input, and work towards improving them.

He emphasized that it was important to send bills that were of public importance to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice for further review and discussion.

Senator Ali Zafar argued that a constitutional amendment was necessary to pass bills such as the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill.

He claimed that if the bill was passed in its current form, it would likely be struck down, leading to potential chaos in the justice system.

The Senator further stated that implementing the bill retrospectively could open a Pandora's box and cause the entire justice system to collapse.