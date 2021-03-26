UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Opposition Leader Poll: Gillani Submits Application Form For The Post

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:37 PM

Senate Opposition Leader Poll: Gillani submits application form for the post

The PPP leaders has filed application carrying  signatures of 30 senators including 21 of PPP, two from ANP, One from JI, two members from FATA and four senators from Dilawar Khan’s independent group.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday has submitted his application form for the post of Leader of the Opposition in Upper House of the Parliament, Senate.

The PPP leader and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani submitted his nomination papers with signatures of 30 senators including 21 of PPP, two of ANP, one of JI, two members of FATA and four senators from Dilawar Khan’s independent group.

On other hand, Dilawar Khan has announced to make a group of independent members from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N and PPP have nominated separate candidate for the post of opposition leader in Senate.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani is the candidate of PPP while PML-N has nominated Azam Nazir Tarar for the post of Opposition Leader in Senate.

It may be mentioned here that PTI government-backed SadiqSanjrani and Muhammad Mirza Afridi were elected as chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party FATA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Yousaf Raza Gillani Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party May Afridi Post From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan team departs for South Africa tour today

39 minutes ago

UK Car Output Hit Record Low in February Over COVI ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Win Pairs Gold in Debu ..

31 minutes ago

Over 20 Iraqis Detained in Ankara on Suspicion of ..

31 minutes ago

Five critically injured in roof collapse incident

31 minutes ago

MoHR achieves lots of milestone on women rights pr ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.