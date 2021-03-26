Senate Opposition Leader Poll: Gillani submits application form for the post

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP leaders has filed application carrying signatures of 30 senators including 21 of PPP, two from ANP, One from JI, two members from FATA and four senators from Dilawar Khan’s independent group.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday has submitted his application form for the post of Leader of the Opposition in Upper House of the Parliament, Senate.

On other hand, Dilawar Khan has announced to make a group of independent members from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N and PPP have nominated separate candidate for the post of opposition leader in Senate.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani is the candidate of PPP while PML-N has nominated Azam Nazir Tarar for the post of Opposition Leader in Senate.

It may be mentioned here that PTI government-backed SadiqSanjrani and Muhammad Mirza Afridi were elected as chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.