UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Opposition Stages Token Walkout To Protest Non Laying Of Ordinances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:56 PM

Senate opposition stages token walkout to protest non laying of ordinances

Opposition on Friday staged token walk out from the Senate to protest non laying of China Pakistan Economic corridor Authority Ordinance 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition on Friday staged token walk out from the Senate to protest non laying of China Pakistan Economic corridor Authority Ordinance 2019 and ordinance for the development of Bundal and Buddo Islands (obligatory to be laid in the first meeting of parliament after the promulgation of the ordinances).

Responding to oppositions' point of order, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the game changer project which will expedite the development of the whole region.

The government will lay the ordinance within mandatory 120 days. And the obligation would be fulfilled within the prescribed timeframe of 120 days.

Criticising Sindh government, he said opposition wanted to fan chaos in the country. On July 6, 2020 the Sindh government had issued consent letter for the development of Bundal Inlands in Sindh with the condition not to hurt the interests of local fishermen. But alas the opposition has ignored the consent letter of the provincial cabinet and started protest on the issue.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Protest China Parliament CPEC July 2019 2020 From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO's Ambassador Mehwish Hayat Brings The New Ph ..

7 minutes ago

Muzaffargarh- N to hold power show on Nov 5

45 seconds ago

Mattel shares jump as Barbie boosts profit

47 seconds ago

Sweden sticks to its guns as Covid cases rise

49 seconds ago

'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to become first Pakistani fil ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Believes Kamchatka ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.