Senate opposition stages token walkout to protest non laying of ordinances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition on Friday staged token walk out from the Senate to protest non laying of China Pakistan Economic corridor Authority Ordinance 2019 and ordinance for the development of Bundal and Buddo Islands (obligatory to be laid in the first meeting of parliament after the promulgation of the ordinances).

Responding to oppositions' point of order, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the game changer project which will expedite the development of the whole region.

The government will lay the ordinance within mandatory 120 days. And the obligation would be fulfilled within the prescribed timeframe of 120 days.

Criticising Sindh government, he said opposition wanted to fan chaos in the country. On July 6, 2020 the Sindh government had issued consent letter for the development of Bundal Inlands in Sindh with the condition not to hurt the interests of local fishermen. But alas the opposition has ignored the consent letter of the provincial cabinet and started protest on the issue.